Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

A number of research firms have commented on GP. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $334.93 million, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 6.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

