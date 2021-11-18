Brokerages Expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verastem by 67.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,841 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,000 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,701,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,844. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.