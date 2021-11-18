Brokerages Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) PT at $37.50

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 44,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.