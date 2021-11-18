Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT at $35.00

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FQVLF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.