Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Target Price at C$11.75

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:IVN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.98. 698,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,192. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59. The firm has a market cap of C$12.06 billion and a PE ratio of -100.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.11.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.