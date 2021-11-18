Brokers Issue Forecasts for Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

EVFM opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $83.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.