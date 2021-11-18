Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gamida Cell Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.51). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,280,694 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $3,391,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

