Brokers Set Expectations for Sonos, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonos in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Sonos has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after buying an additional 295,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 915,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

