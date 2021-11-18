Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE BAM opened at $59.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

