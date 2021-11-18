Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRO. Truist upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $64.14. 887,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.