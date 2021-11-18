BTC Lite (BTCL) Reaches Market Cap of $76,381.52

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $76,381.52 and approximately $10.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00218465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00087782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006258 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.