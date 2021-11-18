BTIG Research Lowers Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $9.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.08% from the company’s previous close.

RMO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

RMO opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. Romeo Power has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Romeo Power will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Romeo Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Romeo Power by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

