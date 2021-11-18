Bunge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 54,784 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,554% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,064 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $96.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.