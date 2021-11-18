Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.57).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,924 ($25.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,877.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,010.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

