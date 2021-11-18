Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 685 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

