Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DD opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

