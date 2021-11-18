Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

BNR stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.