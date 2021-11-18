Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Up 9.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)’s share price was up 9.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 173,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,757,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,949 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 50.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 3.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

