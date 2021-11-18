C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stake Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 14,994.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,312,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,751,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AI opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,229,824 shares of company stock worth $58,689,120 over the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

