Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 365.5% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 82,483 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 818,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 813,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 736,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 479,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 20.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 20.49. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 16.48 and a 12-month high of 21.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.