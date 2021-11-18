CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

