Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Caleres updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 939,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,420. Caleres has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Caleres alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.