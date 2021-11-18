California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

