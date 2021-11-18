California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 103.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 76.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 287,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 86,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 530,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 88,362 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

