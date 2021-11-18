California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,781 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 146.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,034 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSWI. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

