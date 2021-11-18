California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,402 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE PFS opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

