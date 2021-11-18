California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,741 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Yext worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Yext’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

