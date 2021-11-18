California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,887 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.