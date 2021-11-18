California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

CSII opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.43.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

