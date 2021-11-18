Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Director Erik J. Anderson Sells 139,832 Shares of Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

