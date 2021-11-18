Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.75

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CLWY opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.83. Calloway’s Nursery has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

