Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.75

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Shares of CLWY opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.83. Calloway’s Nursery has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.
About Calloway’s Nursery
Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.