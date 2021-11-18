Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.44.

TSE CCO traded up C$0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.40. 596,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,354. The firm has a market cap of C$13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.84. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$12.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.10.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

