Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Trading Down 8.5%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 53,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 79,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Greenridge Global initiated coverage on shares of Can B in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Can B Corp. engages in the development, production, and sale of products and delivery devices containing cannabidiol. Its product portfolio includes hemp extract oils and sprays, pain and skin care, softgels and capsules, superfoods, supplements, bath and spa, and pets. The company was founded by Rolv Eitrem Heggenhougen and Romuald Stone on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Hicksville, NY.

