Canaccord Genuity Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGX. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector peform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$13.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$876.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$8.11 and a 12-month high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

