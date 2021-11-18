Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 19.40 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £122.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.60. Thor Explorations has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).
About Thor Explorations
