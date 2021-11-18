Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 19.40 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £122.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.60. Thor Explorations has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

