Canaccord Genuity Trims Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Target Price to $22.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 236.91% from the company’s previous close.

BDSX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($31.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biodesix by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 413,826 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Biodesix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 437,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 111,690 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biodesix by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,757 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

