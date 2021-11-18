Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$69.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$58.43 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.20.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

