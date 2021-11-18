Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Trimmed by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

