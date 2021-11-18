Cano Health, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cano Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cano Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

CANO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

CANO stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 54,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $652,893.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,710.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,302,811 shares of company stock worth $14,145,153.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

