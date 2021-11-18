Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -15.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.84. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$7.25 and a one year high of C$10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

