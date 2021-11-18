Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

MBIO stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

