CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 3,191 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

