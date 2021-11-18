CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 409 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $217.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $147.07 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

