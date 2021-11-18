CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $451,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.82. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

