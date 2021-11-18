CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $536,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 171.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $67.80 and a 1 year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.