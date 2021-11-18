CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $354.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $356.51. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

