CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.