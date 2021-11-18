Carlson Capital Management Buys 319 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.37. The stock had a trading volume of 102,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,442. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

