Carlson Capital Management Has $2.53 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $162.99. The stock had a trading volume of 98,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,382. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average is $167.56. The company has a market cap of $429.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

