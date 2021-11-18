Carlson Capital Management Has $879,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Shares of FB traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.20. The stock had a trading volume of 323,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,798,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.40 and its 200 day moving average is $343.56. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $938.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,125,013 shares of company stock valued at $744,236,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

